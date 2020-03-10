News Wrap: Appeals court rules DOJ must share Mueller grand jury material

In our news wrap Tuesday, a U.S. federal appeals court ordered the Justice Department to hand over grand jury testimony from the special counsel’s Russia probe. The panel ruled 2-to-1 that the House is entitled to the material as part of ongoing investigations into President Trump. Also, Russia’s parliament laid out a path for President Vladimir Putin to stay in power after his term ends in 2024.
