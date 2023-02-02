News Wrap: At least 10 dead after winter storm sweeps across the South

Amna Nawaz:

McCarthy had already blocked California Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from rejoining the House Intelligence Committee.

The Pentagon says tonight it's tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the continental U.S. It was spotted Wednesday in the stratosphere over Billings, Montana. Defense leaders say they opted not to shoot it down because debris might hit someone on the ground. They say this type of thing has happened before, but this balloon is lingering longer.

In the Middle East, calm returned to Israel and Gaza today after an exchange of fire overnight. The Israeli military said it launched airstrikes against militant weapons sites in Gaza hours after intercepting a rocket fire from Gaza. Neither side reported casualties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin renewed his promise today to win the war in Ukraine. He spoke 80 years after the Soviet Union defeated the Nazis at Stalingrad. Putin marked the anniversary of World War II during ceremonies in the city, now known as Volgograd. And he blasted Germany for confronting Russia again by arming Ukraine.