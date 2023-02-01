News Wrap: Fed raises interest rates by quarter point, says more hikes likely

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by just a quarter point and said more hikes are likely, a winter storm disrupted life across the southern U.S. for a third day, the FBI searched President Biden's vacation home in Delaware but found no additional classified documents and a Russian rocket strike smashed into a residential building in eastern Ukraine, killing 2.
