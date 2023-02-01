News Wrap: Fed raises interest rates by quarter point, says more hikes likely

In our news wrap Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by just a quarter point and said more hikes are likely, a winter storm disrupted life across the southern U.S. for a third day, the FBI searched President Biden's vacation home in Delaware but found no additional classified documents and a Russian rocket strike smashed into a residential building in eastern Ukraine, killing 2.

