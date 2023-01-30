News Wrap: At least 59 killed in bombing at Pakistan mosque

Geoff Bennett:

The mosque attack was widely condemned, even by the Taliban government in Afghanistan. That group is a close ally of the Pakistani Taliban.

The grinding war in Ukraine has claimed more lives today with neither side gaining much ground. Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling killed five civilians in the last 24 hours. In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Western nations to speed up shipments of tanks and other heavy weapons. Later, President Biden, when asked by reporters, said the U.S. will not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Back in this country,the Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher reopened today. Students returned to class in Newport News more than three weeks after the shooting. Security was tighter and the classroom where the shooting happened remained closed. The wounded teacher, Abby Zwerner, is recovering at home.

On Wall Street, tech shares led stocks lower, as investors wait for the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move later this week. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 261 points to close it 33717. The Nasdaq fell 228 points, or 2 percent. The S&P 500 was down 1 percent.

And two passings of note tonight.

Hockey legend Bobby Hull has died. He spent most of his 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and help them win the Stanley Cup back in 1961. His blond hair and speed on the ice earned him the nickname the Golden Jet. And he was twice named most valuable player on his way to pro hockey's Hall of Fame. Bobby Hull was 84 years old.

And Barrett Strong, one of Motown's founding artists, has passed away. He's best remembered as writer and lead singer on Motown's first major hit, "Money," released in 1963.

(MUSIC)