News Wrap: Pakistan mosque bombing death toll reaches 100

In our news wrap Tuesday, the death toll reached 100 in Monday's suicide bombing at a mosque in Pakistan, police are searching for the gunmen who wounded 11 people in Florida, embattled New York Congressman George Santos told fellow Republicans that he's stepping down from his two House committee assignments and another major storm is pounding New Zealand with heavy rain.
Amna Nawaz:
In the day's other headlines: The toll reached 100 people killed and 225 wounded in Monday's suicide bombing in Pakistan. Rescue crews in Peshawar kept searching for bodies and survivors in the wreckage of a crowded mosque. Families with missing relatives waited outside hospitals guarded by police. The investigation is focused on how the bomber got through heavy security to enter the mosque inside a police compound.
In Central Florida today, police are searching for the gunman who wounded 11 people, two of them critically. It happened Monday on a residential street in Lakeland as the shooters fired from their car. Investigators said it was a targeted attack. Authorities have now offered a $5,000 reward for information.
The George Santos story has taken a new turn. The embattled New York congressman already admitted to fabricating most of his resume, and he's facing multiple investigations. Today, he told fellow Republicans that he's stepping down from his two House committee assignments for now.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsed the move.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA):
I met with George Santos yesterday, and I think it was the appropriate decision that, until he can clear everything up, he's off of committees right now.
The voters have elected him. He will have a voice here in Congress. And until he answers all those questions, then he will — at that time, he will be able to be seated on committees.
Santos insisted again today that he is not considering resigning from Congress.
There's word that the FBI searched President Biden's former Washington office for classified material last November. The Associated Press and CBS News report that was after the president's lawyers had found classified records at the site. It's not clear if the FBI found anything else.
A crippling winter ice storm advanced eastward across the South and Central U.S. today. Airlines canceled more than 1,700 flights and thousands of people lost power. Texas was especially hard-hit, as freezing rain and sleet covered roads and caused numerous wrecks. At least one person was killed.
Meanwhile, another major storm is pounding New Zealand with heavy rain. The Northland region declared a state of emergency today as roads and fields took on water. Auckland braced for more flooding after getting inundated last Friday. An entire summer's worth of rain fell in a single day.
Pope Francis kicked off a six-day visit to Congo and South Sudan today, insisting that wealthy nations stop plundering Africa's resources. The pope arrived in Kinshasa as tens of thousands of well-wishers lined his route. In his first speech, he urged an end to carving up Congo's huge mineral wealth.
Pope Francis, Leader of Catholic Church (through translator): It is tragic that places like this and, more generally, the African continent, are still being exploited. Hands off the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Hands off Africa. Stop choking Africa. It is not a mine to be stripped or a terrain to be plundered.
The pope is also expected to appeal for rebels in Eastern Congo to make peace.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has concluded his Middle East visit with no apparent progress towards quieting Israeli-Palestinian violence. He met today with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas a day after speaking with Israeli leaders. Blinken urged both sides to step back. But neither side made any pledges.
China reacted angrily today to report that the United States might block tech giant Huawei from any remaining access to American suppliers. The company is already barred from buying advanced U.S. processor chips, but the Biden administration reportedly could go further.
In Beijing, the foreign minister condemned any such proposal.
Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman (through translator):
China expresses serious concern about the relevant reports and we are closely following developments. We firmly oppose the U.S. generalizing the notion of national security and abusing state power to suppress Chinese companies. It is a blatant technological hegemony.
U.S. officials have called Huawei a security risk that might help Chinese spying.
Labor strikes and protests roiled Europe today, including more than a million people demonstrating in France. Throngs of protesters poured into the streets of Paris angered by plans to raise the retirement age by two years. There were similar mass marches earlier this month.
Elsewhere, more than 10,000 health care workers marched in Brussels, demanding better pay and working conditions.
Back in this country, actor Alec Baldwin was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in a movie set shooting in New Mexico. Prosecutors allege that Baldwin skipped gun safety training, ignored industry protocols, and failed to make sure there were no bullets in the gun before he fired. The movie cinematographer was fatally wounded.
And on Wall Street, stocks finished a strong January on hopes that interest rate hikes will soon end. Major indices were up 1 to 1.5 percent or more. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 369 points to close at 34086. The Nasdaq rose 190 points. The S&P 500 added nearly 59.
