News Wrap: Bangladesh faces historic heat wave

In our news wrap Thursday, Bangladesh faced its worst heat in half a century and widespread power outages for millions, tornadoes in Oklahoma killed three people and injured dozens more, Sudan's army rejected negotiations with a paramilitary faction saying it would accept a surrender and nothing else and authorities in Yemen are promising an investigation after a stampede killed at least 78.

