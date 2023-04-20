News Wrap: Bangladesh faces historic heat wave

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, Bangladesh faced its worst heat in half a century and widespread power outages for millions, tornadoes in Oklahoma killed three people and injured dozens more, Sudan's army rejected negotiations with a paramilitary faction saying it would accept a surrender and nothing else and authorities in Yemen are promising an investigation after a stampede killed at least 78.
