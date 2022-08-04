News Wrap: Biden administration declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Judy Woodruff:

One of those charged today was acquitted on state charges of wanton endangerment earlier this year.

A jury in Texas has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School rampage. Jones had repeatedly claimed that the 2012 shooting massacre that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax.

The Biden administration today declared a national public health emergency over monkeypox. The announcement makes federal money and other resources available to fight the virus. So far, the number of cases nationwide has passed 6,600, nearly all of them linked to sexual relations between men.

President Biden has once again tested positive for COVID-19. That makes six days in a row. The president's infection rebounded last weekend, but his physician said today that Mr. Biden is feeling well and that his cough is improving.

China launched a campaign of retaliation today as a dispute over Taiwan escalated. It follows a visit to the island by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Today, Chinese forces fired missiles and sent warships and planes into Taiwan's waters and airspace. The aggressive moves sparked a war of words between the U.S. and China.

Anthony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State: The United States continues to have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral efforts to change the status quo, especially by force.

Hua Chunying, Spokeswoman, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (through translator): The malicious provocation of the U.S. came first, while the legitimate defense of China came second. China's countermeasures are justified and will certainly be resolute and forceful.