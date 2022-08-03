News Wrap: Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, aides killed in a car crash

Judy Woodruff:

Backers of abortion rights and of former President Trump are claiming big wins in Tuesday's primaries.

In Kansas, voters rejected a state constitutional amendment to let lawmakers restrict or ban abortion. Meanwhile, in Arizona, Mark Finchem, a 2020 election denier, won the Republican primary for secretary of state, overseeing elections. And Michigan Republican congressman Peter Meijer lost his primary bid. He had voted to impeach Mr. Trump over the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

We will have much more after the news summary.

A sitting member of Congress, Republican Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana, was killed today in a car crash. It happened as the five-term representative was traveling in her district. Two young aides also died in the accident. Walorski was seen as a rising star in GOP ranks. She was 58 years old.

President Biden has signed an executive order to help women who cross state lines for abortions. It offers breaks on Medicaid costs for states where abortion is legal, so that they can assist women from states where it is not. Activists had urged Mr. Biden to do even more, but the White House defended his actions today.