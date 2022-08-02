News Wrap: Death toll rises in northern California wildfire

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, at least two more people have been found dead in the wake of a massive wildfire in California, the search continues for victims of Kentucky floods, the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain arrived off Turkey as the U.S. hit Russia with more sanctions, the Justice Department challenges Idaho's abortion law, and President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: