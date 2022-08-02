News Wrap: Death toll rises in northern California wildfire

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Tuesday, at least two more people have been found dead in the wake of a massive wildfire in California, the search continues for victims of Kentucky floods, the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain arrived off Turkey as the U.S. hit Russia with more sanctions, the Justice Department challenges Idaho's abortion law, and President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law.
