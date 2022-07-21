News Wrap: Biden tests positive for COVID, experiences mild symptoms

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news warp Thursday, President Biden gets COVID for the first time, U.S. heat indexes hit triple digits, Italy's prime minister resigned after the ruling coalition fell apart, House passes a bill to protect contraception access, a former Minneapolis police officer is sentenced for his role in George Floyd's death, and a scientific group warns the monarch butterfly is an endangered species.
