News Wrap: British police discover 39 bodies in truck cargo container

British police discovered 39 bodies in a truck cargo container. Authorities say they believe it came from Belgium as part of a human-trafficking operation, and the truck driver has been arrested.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Mass demonstrations in Lebanon entered a seventh day, with no end in sight.
In Beirut, protesters lit flares, waved flags, and handed out food to comrades. Main roads remained blocked, and schools and banks remained closed. The demonstrators accuse the country's political elite of destroying Lebanon's economy.
Police in Britain have a horror story on their hands, 39 bodies discovered in a cargo container on a truck. The truck was found early this morning in an industrial park east of London. Authorities say they believe it came from Belgium as part of a human trafficking operation.
Pippa Mills:
A murder investigation was launched. And the lorry driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. At this stage, we have not identified where the victims are from or their identities, and we anticipate this could be a lengthy process.
Judy Woodruff:
Police confirmed that one of the victims appeared to be a teenager. The rest were adults.
Back in this country, major utilities in California announced new blackouts, as wildfire conditions worsen again. Pacific Gas & Electric said that its outages will affect 180,000 customers in the Sierra Foothills and San Francisco Bay area. And Southern California Edison said that it may cut power tomorrow to some 300,000 customers.
On Wall Street, a day of modest movements. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 45 points to close near 26834. The Nasdaq rose 15 points, and the S&P 500 added eight.
And Google is claiming a breakthrough in blazing fast computing speed. The company says that its experimental quantum processor needed less than three minutes to make a calculation that would take thousands of years on existing supercomputers.
IBM disputed that today. It said that its top-line machine can actually do the task in 2.5 days. Both sides agree that quantum technology is still years away from practical use.
