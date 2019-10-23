News Wrap: British police discover 39 bodies in truck cargo container

Judy Woodruff:

Police confirmed that one of the victims appeared to be a teenager. The rest were adults.

Back in this country, major utilities in California announced new blackouts, as wildfire conditions worsen again. Pacific Gas & Electric said that its outages will affect 180,000 customers in the Sierra Foothills and San Francisco Bay area. And Southern California Edison said that it may cut power tomorrow to some 300,000 customers.

On Wall Street, a day of modest movements. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 45 points to close near 26834. The Nasdaq rose 15 points, and the S&P 500 added eight.

And Google is claiming a breakthrough in blazing fast computing speed. The company says that its experimental quantum processor needed less than three minutes to make a calculation that would take thousands of years on existing supercomputers.

IBM disputed that today. It said that its top-line machine can actually do the task in 2.5 days. Both sides agree that quantum technology is still years away from practical use.