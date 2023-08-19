News Wrap: California, Mexico feel effects of Hurricane Hilary

In our news wrap Saturday, Hurricane Hilary is expected to become a tropical storm when it hits Mexico's Baja peninsula as early as tonight. The death toll in Maui’s wildfire disaster has risen to 114, with hundreds missing. Wildfires in Canada forced more residents to evacuate in two separate provinces. And a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv killed at least seven people.

