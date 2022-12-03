News Wrap: China eases some COVID policies in several cities

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Saturday, former President Trump called for the Constitution to be "terminated" over unfounded allegations of 2020 election fraud, cities in China eased more COVID restrictions after protests, Iran announced construction of a new nuclear plant, volcanic lava is creeping toward a highway on Hawaii's Big Island, and the U.S. men's soccer team was knocked out of the World Cup.
