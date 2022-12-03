Walker, Warnock make final appeals to voters ahead of Georgia runoff

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Georgia voters set a new record for single-day early in-person turnout ahead of Tuesday's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Laura Barrón-López joins Geoff Bennett from Atlanta to discuss the latest developments.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.