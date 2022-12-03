#GivingTuesday

Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

December 3, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we get the latest from Georgia ahead of Tuesday's runoff election. Then, we learn about a new lawsuit against the Department of Veterans Affairs over decades of discrimination against Black military veterans. Plus, a Brief But Spectacular take on student loans and rethinking what it means to be in debt.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch