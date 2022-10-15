News Wrap: Coal mine explosion kills 41 in Turkey

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Saturday, a coal mine explosion in Turkey on Friday has killed at least 41 people, Russia's Defense Ministry says 11 volunteer soldiers died in a shooting at a training ground, a massive blaze has erupted at an Iranian prison known for keeping political prisoners and protestors, and Alaska has canceled its snow crab fishing season for the first time due to plummeting populations.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: