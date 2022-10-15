Why the problem of maternity care deserts is getting worse

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
The number of deaths due to pregnancy-related causes is on the rise, according to a new report from the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization focused on maternal and infant care. The report found that as outcomes get worse, so too is access to high-quality maternity care. Ali Rogin speaks with Dr. Peiyin Hung from the University of South Carolina's Arnold School of Public Health to learn more.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: