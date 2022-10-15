Will a divided Georgia stay blue on Election Day?

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Geoff Bennett
Maea Lenei Buhre
Kaisha Young
Bruno Frederico
In 2020, the state of Georgia flipped blue for President Biden and secured Democrats' control of the U.S. Senate by electing Sen. Jon Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock. But in one of the country's most divided states — where Biden beat Donald Trump by fewer than 12,000 votes — the question is whether Georgia will stay blue come November. Geoff Bennett reports.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
