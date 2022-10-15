Will a divided Georgia stay blue on Election Day?

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

By —

Kaisha Young

By —

Bruno Frederico

Audio

In 2020, the state of Georgia flipped blue for President Biden and secured Democrats' control of the U.S. Senate by electing Sen. Jon Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock. But in one of the country's most divided states — where Biden beat Donald Trump by fewer than 12,000 votes — the question is whether Georgia will stay blue come November. Geoff Bennett reports.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.

@GeoffRBennett
Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

By —

Bruno Frederico

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: