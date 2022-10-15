Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at two closely contested races in Georgia that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the direction of the country. Then, we learn about the decreasing availability of obstetric and birthing providers and its impact on the health of women and infants. Plus, what's behind the increasing closures of pediatric units around the country.
