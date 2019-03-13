News Wrap: Cohen lawyer defends denials over presidential pardon

Judy Woodruff:

Shortly after today's sentencing, the Manhattan district attorney brought new New York state charges of mortgage fraud and other crimes against Manafort. William Brangham will have details on all of this after the news summary.

In the day's other news: A lawyer for President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen defended Cohen's denials that he sought a presidential pardon. It came in a letter to Congressman Elijah Cummings, chair of the House Oversight Committee. The letter said that — quote — "At no time did Mr. Cohen personally ask President Trump for a pardon, as the president has claimed."

The lawyer did acknowledge that Cohen sought to explore a possible pardon, before he broke with the president last June.

Separately, members of Congress report that former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told them today that the president called them while he was in office to discuss the Cohen case and federal investigations into Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump warned Republican senators today not to oppose his national emergency related to the southern border. He also nixed a GOP proposal to limit future emergencies. It was aimed at staving off a defeat for the president tomorrow, when the Senate votes on blocking his emergency declaration. The House already passed it, but the president has threatened a veto.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom has imposed a moratorium on executions in the state. His action today means a reprieve, for now, for 737 inmates on the nation's largest death row. Newsom is a newly-elected Democrat and a longtime foe of capital punishment.