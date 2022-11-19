Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

News Wrap: COP27 nations near deal for climate disaster fund

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, COP27 climate talks inched closer to a deal to create a disaster fund for vulnerable nations, FIFA's head scolded critics of World Cup host Qatar, APEC wrapped up meetings in Bangkok, heavy snow fell in western New York, Trump called the appointment of a special counsel an "abuse of power," and President Biden attended his granddaughter's wedding at the White House.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: