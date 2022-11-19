Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

November 19, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at what the appointment of a special counsel means for former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal troubles. Then, we get the latest on the ground in Kyiv as the war in Ukraine enters its 10th month. Plus, bluegrass artist Alice Gerrard reflects on her trailblazing musical career.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: