What the appointment of a special counsel means for Trump’s legal troubles

On Friday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped longtime federal prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to head up investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith's appointment came three days after Trump launched his third run for the White House. Neal Katyal, former acting U.S. Solicitor General, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
