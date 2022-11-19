Give to PBS NewsHour now
Winter looms in Ukraine as Russian invasion enters 10th month

As the war in Ukraine enters its 10th month and snow falls in the country's capital, Russia continues to target civilian infrastructure and the electrical grid. Reporting from Kyiv, NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre joins Geoff Bennett for more on what the coming winter will look like.

