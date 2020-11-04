News Wrap: Coronavirus infections keep climbing across U.S.

Judy Woodruff:

Beyond the presidential, congressional and state races, a variety of issues, from marijuana to ride-sharing, were on Tuesday's ballots.

Five more states legalized marijuana, and Oregon became the first to decriminalize small amounts of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. Voters in California exempted Uber and Lyft from making their drivers full employees eligible for benefits. They also refuse to reinstate affirmative action for college admissions and public hiring.

The march of COVID-19 across the United States shows no sign of slowing, with another 92,000 infections in the last 24 hours. In Europe, England braced for a new lockdown tomorrow. But the continent's hottest spot, Belgium, reported that hospitalizations are slowing for the first time in a month.