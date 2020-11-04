News Wrap: Coronavirus infections keep climbing across U.S.

Judy Woodruff:
Overall, European nations recorded a nearly 50 percent increase in virus deaths in the last week.
Central America has spent a long, dangerous day in the grips of Tropical Storm Eta. It lashed Northern Nicaragua and Honduras after making landfall on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane. The weakened storm dumped torrential rain, triggered mudslides and tore up towns, killing at least three people. It could swing toward South Florida this weekend.
The U.S. formally exited the landmark Paris climate agreement today. It fulfills a longstanding pledge by President Trump, but it's not clear how long it will last. Former Vice President Biden has vowed to rejoin the global pact to fight climate change if he wins the election.
The U.S. Supreme Court is wading back into religious rights. The justices heard arguments today on whether a Catholic agency may refuse to certify same-sex couples as foster parents on religious grounds. The agency, in Philadelphia, argues that that policy should not bar it from qualifying for city contracts. A decision is expected by June.
And, on Wall Street, stocks scored sizable gains again, as investors bet that Republicans will block new taxes and regulations if they hold their Senate majority. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 367 points to close at 27847. The Nasdaq rose 430 points, and the S&P 500 added 74.
