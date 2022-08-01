News Wrap: Pelosi begins Asian tour with stop in Singapore

In our news wrap Monday, Nancy Pelosi begins Asian tour in Singapore amid reports that she plans to make a stop in Taiwan, Texas man tied to a far-right militia sentenced to seven years in federal prison in Jan. 6 probe, thousands of Iranian-backed protesters filled the streets of Baghdad, and President Biden continues isolating after his COVID case rebounded.

