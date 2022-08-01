News Wrap: Pelosi begins Asian tour with stop in Singapore

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, Nancy Pelosi begins Asian tour in Singapore amid reports that she plans to make a stop in Taiwan, Texas man tied to a far-right militia sentenced to seven years in federal prison in Jan. 6 probe, thousands of Iranian-backed protesters filled the streets of Baghdad, and President Biden continues isolating after his COVID case rebounded.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: