News Wrap: Democrats warn that asylum-seekers in custody aren’t getting legal counsel

In our news wrap Tuesday, dozens of congressional Democrats are petitioning to end expedited screening of asylum-seekers in Border Patrol custody because they are not getting access to legal counsel as promised. Also, France, Italy and Spain moved to begin evacuating their citizens from Niger after last week’s military coup.
