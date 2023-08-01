What we know about Trump’s 2020 election indictment

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The four counts include conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding. Laura Barrón-López reports on what we know so far, and former Justice Department official Mary McCord and former federal prosecutor Jessica Roth offer their reactions.

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

