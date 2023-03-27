News Wrap: Drone footage shows Mississippi tornado’s trail of destruction

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Monday, aid poured into the hard-hit Mississippi Delta after Friday’s powerful tornado, the head of the IAEA warned that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine is once again under threat, labor unions in Germany called a one-day transit strike for higher pay, the U.S. and South Korea held joint naval exercises, and Silicon Valley Bank has a new owner.
