News Wrap: Drone footage shows Mississippi tornado’s trail of destruction

In our news wrap Monday, aid poured into the hard-hit Mississippi Delta after Friday’s powerful tornado, the head of the IAEA warned that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine is once again under threat, labor unions in Germany called a one-day transit strike for higher pay, the U.S. and South Korea held joint naval exercises, and Silicon Valley Bank has a new owner.

