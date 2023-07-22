News Wrap: Earth sees hottest July ever recorded in human history

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Saturday, scientists say the first two weeks of July were the planet’s hottest on human record as intense heat waves grip places around the globe, Ukraine says its drones hit an ammunition depot in Crimea after days of deadly Russian strikes on Ukrainian port cities, and the U.S. women’s soccer team beat Vietnam 3-0 in its first game of the 2023 World Cup.
