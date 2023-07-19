News Wrap: Tens of millions of Americans under heat warnings or advisories

In our news wrap Wednesday, tens of millions of Americans have spent another day under heat warnings or advisories, a federal judge in New York upheld a jury award of $5 million against former President Trump, Russian air raids pounded Black Sea port facilities in southern Ukraine overnight and Israel's president acknowledged criticism of its far-right government before the U.S. Congress.

