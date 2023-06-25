Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

News Wrap: Extreme heat wave blankets Texas, southern states

Audio

In our news wrap Sunday, more than 40 million people are expected to experience dangerous heat in the southern U.S., and the Coast Guard announced that it ended search and rescue operations for the Titan submersible and is shifting its priority to recovering the vessel’s remnants from the ocean floor.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch