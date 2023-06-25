News Wrap: Extreme heat wave blankets Texas, southern states

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Sunday, more than 40 million people are expected to experience dangerous heat in the southern U.S., and the Coast Guard announced that it ended search and rescue operations for the Titan submersible and is shifting its priority to recovering the vessel’s remnants from the ocean floor.
