Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the fallout from the short-lived rebellion inside Russia and what it means for Putin’s future. Then, the effect the violence of Sudan’s conflict is having on children. We also have a conversation with D’Arcy Drollinger, the first drag laureate. Plus, the little known story of writer Alice Dunbar-Nelson, who fought for racial equity and women’s voting rights.
