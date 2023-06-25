Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

June 25, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the fallout from the short-lived rebellion inside Russia and what it means for Putin’s future. Then, the effect the violence of Sudan’s conflict is having on children. We also have a conversation with D’Arcy Drollinger, the first drag laureate. Plus, the little known story of writer Alice Dunbar-Nelson, who fought for racial equity and women’s voting rights.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch