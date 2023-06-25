Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
The traumatic effects of violence on Sudan’s children fleeing deadly conflict

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

By —

Andrew Corkery

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

At least 860 people have died and more than half a million have fled Sudan, where fighting between government forces and a rival paramilitary faction is entering its eleventh week. As control of Sudan hangs in the balance, so do the futures of more than 1 million children displaced by the violence. Dr. Arif Noor, country director for Save the Children in Sudan, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

