The traumatic effects of violence on Sudan’s children fleeing deadly conflict

Ali Rogin
Andrew Corkery
Harry Zahn
At least 860 people have died and more than half a million have fled Sudan, where fighting between government forces and a rival paramilitary faction is entering its eleventh week. As control of Sudan hangs in the balance, so do the futures of more than 1 million children displaced by the violence. Dr. Arif Noor, country director for Save the Children in Sudan, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
