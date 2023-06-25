Putin’s authority called into question after Wagner Group’s uprising

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
John Yang
Ali Rogin
Kaisha Young
The most significant challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two decades in power only lasted about 24 hours, but now, questions arise about the long-term consequences of the mutiny led by Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. Russian foreign policy expert Angela Stent joins John Yang to discuss the latest.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
