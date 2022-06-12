News Wrap: Ukraine warns Russia is closing in on key eastern city, control of the Donbas

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, Ukraine warns that Russia could soon encircle a critical eastern city, the FBI are investigating dozens of members of a white supremacist group arrested in Idaho near an LGBTQ pride event, retired Gen. John Allen submitted his resignation as the president of the Brookings Institution, and President Biden says the federal government will pay New Mexico's wildfire costs.
