News Wrap: Fed indicates robust economy, inflation could drive more rate hikes

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said high inflation and a robust economy may mean more interest rate hikes, Mexican officials confirmed two kidnapped Americans have been found dead, President Biden proposed raising taxes on those making more than $400,000, Israeli troops killed six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, and workers in France staged a massive strike.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch