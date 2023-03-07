News Wrap: Fed indicates robust economy, inflation could drive more rate hikes

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Tuesday, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said high inflation and a robust economy may mean more interest rate hikes, Mexican officials confirmed two kidnapped Americans have been found dead, President Biden proposed raising taxes on those making more than $400,000, Israeli troops killed six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, and workers in France staged a massive strike.
