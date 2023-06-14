News Wrap: Fed keeps interest rates steady but signals more hikes to come

In our news wrap Wednesday, the Federal Reserve paused interest rates after 15 months of hikes, nearly 80 people drowned off Greece in one of the worst migrant disasters this year, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was honored with a national day of mourning and a state funeral and China announced a partnership with the Palestinian Authority to expand influence in the Middle East.

