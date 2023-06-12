News Wrap: Rebuilding collapsed I-95 overpass in Philadelphia could take several months

In our news wrap Monday, an I-95 overpass that crumbled when a tanker truck wrecked and burned beneath it could take several months to repair, former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi died Monday at 86, Ukraine forces reported more small gains as a counteroffensive ramps up in the country's southeast and Iran is leaving open the possibility of a prisoner exchange with the U.S.

