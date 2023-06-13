News Wrap: U.S. inflation report shows smallest retail price increase in 2 years

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Tuesday, the Labor Department reports retail prices were up four percent from a year ago which is the smallest increase in two years, police in Denver say a drug deal triggered a mass shooting as the city celebrated the Nuggets' first NBA championship and the U.S. military reports 22 American troops in Syria were injured Sunday in a helicopter crash.
