News Wrap: World Health Organization declares end to COVID-19 global emergency

Audio

In our news wrap Friday, the World Health Organization declared an end to COVID-19 as a global emergency, Dr. Rochelle Walensky is stepping down as director of the CDC after two years, the head of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries threatened to pull out of Bakhmut saying they have been starved of ammunition and the two warring sides in Sudan sent envoys to Saudi Arabia for ceasefire talks.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch