News Wrap: Federal judge considers releasing redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago search

In our news wrap Thursday, a federal judge in Florida says he's inclined to release the affidavit behind the search of former President Trump's estate with redactions, the UN calls for demilitarizing a nuclear plant in Ukraine, the death toll rises to 21 in Kabul bombing, the NFL's Deshaun Watson agrees to an 11-game suspension, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter celebrates her 95th birthday.

