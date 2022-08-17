News Wrap: Rudy Giuliani appears before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election probe

Audio

In our news wrap Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia over his attempts to change the state's 2020 election results, former Vice President Pence implored Republicans to stop attacks on the FBI, the CDC announced a staff shakeup, Syria denied holding American Austin Tice, and CVS, Walmart and Walgreens were ordered to pay $650 million over the opioid crisis.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: