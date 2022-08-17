News Wrap: Rudy Giuliani appears before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election probe

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia over his attempts to change the state's 2020 election results, former Vice President Pence implored Republicans to stop attacks on the FBI, the CDC announced a staff shakeup, Syria denied holding American Austin Tice, and CVS, Walmart and Walgreens were ordered to pay $650 million over the opioid crisis.
