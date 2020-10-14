News Wrap: Fighting escalates between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Judy Woodruff:

Meanwhile, the president agreed to do an NBC News town hall tomorrow night, while Democratic opponent Joe Biden is doing one on ABC.

That's after their second debate was called off. NBC said that Mr. Trump submitted to an independent coronavirus test, and Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts concluded that he is no longer contagious.

It turns out that the president's youngest son, Barron Trump, also tested positive for the coronavirus. His mother, first lady Melania Trump, announced it today. She said the 14-year-old never had symptoms and has since tested negative.

France has declared a new health emergency as it faces a new surge of COVID infections. President Emmanuel Macron ordered nightly curfews and other measures tonight. Separately, the World Bank approved $12 billion to buy and distribute vaccines, tests and treatments for developing countries.

Russia re-upped appeals today to Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. Instead, fighting escalated in the disputed territory, as the two sides accused each other of breaking a cease-fire. Moscow is attempting to broker an end to the violence that erupted three weeks ago.

Back in this country, a federal judge extended Virginia's voter registration deadline by 48 hours, through tomorrow. Tuesday was the original deadline, but an online system failed when a fiberoptic cable was accidentally cut.

In North Carolina today, a different federal judge ordered that rules to be updated to ensure that absentee voters have someone witness their ballot.

And on Wall Street, stocks slumped, as doubts rose about getting fresh aid for the economy from Washington. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 165 points to close at 28514. The Nasdaq fell 95 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 23.