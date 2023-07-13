News Wrap: Flooding in northern India kills more than 100 people

Amna Nawaz:

Water levels in a river flowing through New Delhi have hit a 40-year record with another two months left in the monsoon season.

A mass grave with at least 87 bodies has been found in Sudan's West Darfur. The U.N.'s Human Rights Office said today the grave is outside Junaynah and the victims were likely killed by paramilitary fighters battling Sudan's military. Hours later, the International Criminal Court's prosecutor announced he's investigating alleged new war crimes in Western Darfur.

Back in this country, a federal jury in Pittsburgh has found the gunman who killed 11 people at a synagogue is eligible for the death penalty. The mass shooting in 2018 was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Robert Bowers was convicted last month, but his lawyers have argued he is mentally ill. The trial's next phase focuses on whether Bowers should actually be sentenced to die.

The Secret Service has finished investigating how a baggie of cocaine got into the White House, with no leads and no suspects. The powdered drug turned up in a lobby area used by staff and tour groups alike. A Secret Service report says tests found no fingerprints and no DNA, and video of the lobby entrance was no help.

President Biden charged today that Senator Tommy Tuberville is jeopardizing American security by blocking military promotions. The Alabama Republican wants the Pentagon to stop paying for troops to travel for abortions. Speaking in Finland, Mr. Biden said mainstream Republicans should pressure Tuberville.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: The idea that we're injecting into fundamental foreign policy decisions what, in fact, is a domestic social debate on social issues is bizarre. I don't ever recall that happening, ever. And it's just totally irresponsible, in my view.