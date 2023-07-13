Over-the-counter birth control pill approved for sale in U.S.

Geoff Bennett:

The FDA signed off on Opill, a once-a-day tablet available by prescription since 1973 that will soon be readily available online and at stores nationwide.

The approval is being applauded by medical societies and women's health groups, which have pushed for the pill's wider access.

Joining us tonight to share her perspective is Dr. Jennifer Villavicencio, an OB-GYN and interim director at the Society for Family Planning.

Thank you for being with us.

Dr. Jennifer Villavicencio, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists: Thank you so much for having me.