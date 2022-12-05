News Wrap: Flu hospitalizations skyrocket in the U.S.

Amna Nawaz:

The U.S. Supreme Court is facing a major decision on religion and LGBTQ rights.

The justices today heard a case involving a Christian graphic artist in Colorado who objects to designing wedding Web sites for same-sex couples. She says artists should not have to do work that goes against their faith. We will have more on this after the news summary.

In the day's other news: U.S. hospitalizations for the flu are the highest they have been in a decade this early in the season. The CDC reported that surge today, and said 14 young people have died of the flu so far. The agency also said large numbers of other respiratory cases are adding to the stress on hospitals.

Pfizer asked the FDA today to authorize its updated COVID booster for children 6 months to 4 years old. The reformulated vaccine targets the Omicron subvariants. It also offers increased protection against new COVID strains.

China's move to ease strict COVID rules is accelerating, amid rare protests and mounting economic damage. In Beijing today, commuters were allowed to travel on buses and subways without a virus test for the first time in months. Authorities in Shanghai announced similar steps, which some saw as gradual, but welcome.