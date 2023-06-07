News Wrap: Former Trump aide testifies before grand jury in classified documents case

In our news wrap Wednesday, a former top aide testified before a federal grand jury about classified documents at former President Trump's Florida estate, a teenager in Virginia was arraigned in a shooting that killed two people and wounded five after a high school graduation, Pope Francis is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery and CNN fired its embattled CEO after a year on the job.

