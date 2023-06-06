News Wrap: Ukraine brands Russia as terrorist state before International Court of Justice

In our news wrap Tuesday, lawyers for Ukraine branded Russia a terrorist state before the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Atlanta’s city council approved funding for a police and firefighter training center that sparked protests, Republican discontent with the debt ceiling deal spilled over at the U.S. Capitol and French painter Françoise Gilot died at a hospital in Manhattan.

