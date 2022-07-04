News Wrap: Akron declares state of emergency after police killing of unarmed Black man

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Amna Nawaz:
In the day's other news: The city of Akron, Ohio, declared a state of emergency, setting a curfew of 9:00 p.m., in the wake of protests over the police killing of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man.
Local officials also canceled the city's July 4 fireworks. Protesters have taken to the streets after police released body camera footage showing eight officers shooting at Walker. His body had more than 60 gunshot wounds.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory over Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk, a day after his forces captured the Ukrainian stronghold of Lysychansk. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to take that city back with the help of long-range weapons from the West.
Zelenskyy also addressed to Switzerland conference of world leaders and international organizations by video as they discussed Ukraine's postwar recovery.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President (through translator):
As long as the ruins persist, so does war. As long as the aggressor can hope to destroy the basis of life itself, there will be no long-lasting peace.
That is why the rebuilding of Ukraine will be the biggest contribution to supporting global peace.
Ukraine's prime minister estimates that Ukraine's postwar recovery could cost roughly $750 billion.
A letter of hand written by American basketball star Brittney Griner was sent to President Biden directly appealing for help to free her from Russian custody over drug smuggling charges. A representative confirmed the letter was delivered to the White House this morning.
In it, Griner writes she's — quote — "terrified" she could be in Russia forever and asked that the president do all he can to bring her and other American detainees home.
The State Department today said that independent investigators were unable to determine definitively who fired the gun that killed Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, but they acknowledged the Al-Jazeera reporter likely died by unintentional gunfire from an Israeli position.
She was shot while reporting on the ground. Her death, caught on camera, sparked global outrage and questions of accountability. But after nearly two months, U.S. officials say investigators could not definitively conclude who fired the shot that killed Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said today bullet damage prevented ballistic experts from reaching a conclusion. U.S. investigators said gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for her death, but found no reason to believe it was intentional.
Within hours, a similar statement from Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Benny Gantz, Israeli Defense Minister:
Unfortunately, it is not possible to determine the source of the shooting. And, as such, the investigation will continue.
Palestinian officials reacted sharply against the probe findings.
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Spokesman for Mahmoud Abbas (through translator): Israel is the only side that shot at Shireen. And we will never give up on our right to pursue this crime at the International Criminal Court.
In a statement, Abu Akleh's family called for justice and said — quote — "The Israeli military killed Shireen, according to policies that view all Palestinians, civilian, press or otherwise, as legitimate."
Abu Akleh had covered the Israel Palestine conflict for over two decades. On the morning she was killed, she was reporting on Israeli army raids in the West Bank city of Jenin. The U.S.-monitored probe results come nine days before President Joe Biden will make his first presidential visit to Israel and the West Bank.
Previous investigations into Abu Akleh's death by the AP, Washington Post, New York Times, and the U.N. have found that an Israeli bullet likely killed her.
Well, Danish authorities say a gunman who killed three people at a busy shopping mall yesterday in Copenhagen acted alone and had mental health issues. Investigators said they don't believe it was an act of terrorism. They said the 22-year-old Danish man chose his victims randomly, killing two 17-year-olds and a 47-year-old man. Many young people had gathered there ahead of a concert. The gunman will be held in a mental health facility for 24 days, pending the investigation.
A new round of evacuation orders were issued in and around Sydney today, as severe flooding continues to wreak havoc across Australia's largest city. More than 30,000 people have been told to either evacuate or prepare to leave their home soon. Some areas have reported as much as three feet of rain in the past day alone. This is Sydney's fourth flooding emergency in just 16 months.
And the death toll from a glacier collapse at a resort town in Northern Italy rose to seven people today. The avalanche of ice and snow happened yesterday on the highest mountain in the Dolomites, a range in the Italian Alps. Thunderstorms hampered today's rescue operations, as helicopters searched for 13 hikers who are still missing.
