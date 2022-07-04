News Wrap: Akron declares state of emergency after police killing of unarmed Black man

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: The city of Akron, Ohio, declared a state of emergency, setting a curfew of 9:00 p.m., in the wake of protests over the police killing of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man.

Local officials also canceled the city's July 4 fireworks. Protesters have taken to the streets after police released body camera footage showing eight officers shooting at Walker. His body had more than 60 gunshot wounds.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory over Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk, a day after his forces captured the Ukrainian stronghold of Lysychansk. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to take that city back with the help of long-range weapons from the West.

Zelenskyy also addressed to Switzerland conference of world leaders and international organizations by video as they discussed Ukraine's postwar recovery.